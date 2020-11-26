RETAIL
Acquisition and baby range expand Mr Price’s markets
New baby product line and purchase of low-end clothing retailer Power Fashion could see it encroach on Pepkor’s territory
26 November 2020 - 23:04
Mr Price, which has bought a low-end clothing retailer, has launched a baby range to capture sales in the R3.8bn market for infant clothing it says is “dominated” by one player.
These plans could see the Mr Price fashion discounter moving into Pepkor’s territory...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now