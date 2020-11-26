Companies / Retail & Consumer RETAIL Acquisition and baby range expand Mr Price’s markets New baby product line and purchase of low-end clothing retailer Power Fashion could see it encroach on Pepkor’s territory BL PREMIUM

Mr Price, which has bought a low-end clothing retailer, has launched a baby range to capture sales in the R3.8bn market for infant clothing it says is “dominated” by one player.

These plans could see the Mr Price fashion discounter moving into Pepkor’s territory...