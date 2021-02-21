Companies / Retail & Consumer Truworths expands child ranges, launches Primark value chain BL PREMIUM

Clothing retailer Truworths plans to open 15-20 new value stores in the next few months as it experiments with the lower-income market.

The new stores, to be called Primark — no relation to the UK fashion and homeware retailer of the same name — will be located either in existing Truworths-owned stores or in stand-alone sites. ..