Truworths expands child ranges, launches Primark value chain
21 February 2021 - 16:57
Clothing retailer Truworths plans to open 15-20 new value stores in the next few months as it experiments with the lower-income market.
The new stores, to be called Primark — no relation to the UK fashion and homeware retailer of the same name — will be located either in existing Truworths-owned stores or in stand-alone sites. ..
