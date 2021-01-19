Companies / Retail & Consumer Jet acquisition boosts TFG sales in December quarter Share price surges as new asset helps protects retailing group overcome the negative effects of coronavirus BL PREMIUM

TFG’s share price jumped 11%, its biggest gain since June, after the clothing retailer announced growth in sales during the December quarter thanks to its acquisition of Jet.

TFG, owner of Markham, The Fix and Foschini, released its nine-month and third-quarter trading updates on Tuesday, giving an indication of sales during Black Friday and Christmas period...