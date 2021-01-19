Jet acquisition boosts TFG sales in December quarter
Share price surges as new asset helps protects retailing group overcome the negative effects of coronavirus
19 January 2021 - 20:47
TFG’s share price jumped 11%, its biggest gain since June, after the clothing retailer announced growth in sales during the December quarter thanks to its acquisition of Jet.
TFG, owner of Markham, The Fix and Foschini, released its nine-month and third-quarter trading updates on Tuesday, giving an indication of sales during Black Friday and Christmas period...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now