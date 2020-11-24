Companies / Retail & Consumer

WATCH: How Pepkor grew its market share during Covid-19

Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens talks to Business Day TV about how the retailer managed to gain market share during its full year

24 November 2020 - 07:55 Business Day TV
A Pep store in Balfour Mall in Johannesburg. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS
A Pep store in Balfour Mall in Johannesburg. Picture: WALDO SWIEGERS

Retailer Pepkor grew its market share during the Covid-19 pandemic as cash-strapped consumers opted for cheaper products.

Business Day TV spoke to Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens about how the group will attract customers.

Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens details how the retailer managed to gain market share during its full-year

