News Leader
WATCH: How Pepkor grew its market share during Covid-19
Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens talks to Business Day TV about how the retailer managed to gain market share during its full year
24 November 2020 - 07:55
Retailer Pepkor grew its market share during the Covid-19 pandemic as cash-strapped consumers opted for cheaper products.
Business Day TV spoke to Pepkor CEO Leon Lourens about how the group will attract customers.
