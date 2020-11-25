Companies / Retail & Consumer Studio 88 to buy Pepkor’s John Craig Value of the deal was not disclosed BL PREMIUM

Studio 88, an independent footwear and clothing retailer, will buy formal men's wear dealer John Craig from Pepkor.

The value of the deal was not disclosed. Pepkor said earlier this week it was selling the company as the retailer did not “represent a strategic fit with the group’s main business proposition of supplying discounted value-added products to its customers”...