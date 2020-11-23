Pepkor to focus on discount clothing and reduce Africa expansion
Retailer lost R5bn in sales due to lockdowns in a challenging year
23 November 2020 - 08:22
UPDATED 23 November 2020 - 20:05
Pepkor, which fell into a R3bn loss, is still committed to expanding its clothing chains Ackermans and Pep as the group believes it can keep stealing market share from other retailers. This is as constrained consumers hunt for value.
The group opened 145 Pep stores and Ackermans in the 2020 year to end-September and CEO Leon Lourens told Business Day that the group plans to increase that number next year...
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now