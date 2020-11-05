Covid-19 still hitting Truworths’ sales in the UK and SA

Truworths, one of SA’s biggest fashion retailers, says the Covid-19 pandemic continues to weigh on sales, with the group now bracing for additional uncertainty as the UK suffers a second-wave of the pandemic.

Retail sales for the 18 trading weeks to November 1 decreased 10% to R5.7bn, the group said, with the UK under the most pressure, amid a generally weak economic backdrop and uncertainty over Brexit.

The UK is entering a second national lockdown from Thursday until December 2, pointing to more pressure, as business there is non-essential, and therefore restricted to online sales, with customers only allowed to collect.

Retail sales for Truworths Africa decreased by 9% to R4.2bn to November 1, while retail sales for Office in the UK decreased 12% in rand terms to R1.5bn. Office UK sales fell 26% in pound terms.

Truworths is in the process of shutting down unprofitable stores in the UK as leases expire, or lease breaks expire, saying that trading space decreased 11.5% compared to the prior comparative period. The group had paid about R5bn for the business in 2015.

“Office continues to benefit from its strong e-commerce offering with e-commerce sales growing by 22% in the current period to comprise 52% of total retail sales,” the group said.

In afternoon trade on Thursday, Truworths’s share was up 1.91% to R34.15, but was underperforming the JSE's general retailers index, which had added 3.89%.

The group’s share has more than halved over the past two years, and dropped 30.59% so far in 2020.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za