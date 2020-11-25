Companies / Retail & Consumer Lewis raises dividend amid confidence in its prospects BL PREMIUM

Furniture and appliance retailer Lewis Group increased its interim dividend by a double-digit percentage, saying that despite a Covid-19 hit, strong post-lockdown sales have given it confidence in its prospects.

However, the group, whose brands include Beares and United Furniture Outlets, is still cautious about consumers’ economic health and warned about a tough period ahead as the government’s Covid-19 employee and employer assistance programmes and extra grants payments end...