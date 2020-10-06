Companies Company Comment Even high-end Woolworths customers default on repayments Retailer now taking proactive steps to improve debt collection, review credit risk strategies, and implement client relief programmes BL PREMIUM

In June, the Unemployment Insurance Fund was still paying workers whose salaries were cut as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown, but even then, the middle to upper-class consumers were beginning to let accounts go unpaid.

The non-payment of Woolworths accounts, credit cards and personal loans doubled year on year from a very low base of 3.7% unpaid at the end of June 2019 to 7.9% this year, its recent results reveal.