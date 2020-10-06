Company Comment
Even high-end Woolworths customers default on repayments
Retailer now taking proactive steps to improve debt collection, review credit risk strategies, and implement client relief programmes
06 October 2020 - 20:12
In June, the Unemployment Insurance Fund was still paying workers whose salaries were cut as a result of the Covid-19 lockdown, but even then, the middle to upper-class consumers were beginning to let accounts go unpaid.
The non-payment of Woolworths accounts, credit cards and personal loans doubled year on year from a very low base of 3.7% unpaid at the end of June 2019 to 7.9% this year, its recent results reveal.
