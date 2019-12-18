Lewis wins another court battle with credit regulator
18 December 2019 - 20:40
SA’s biggest listed furniture retailer, Lewis group, is ending the year on a high note after the appeal court ruled that its fees and warranties were legal.
The ruling comes after the National Credit Regulator (NCR) took Lewis to court demanding that it return 11 years’ worth of monthly club fees paid by some customers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, Morningstar financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.