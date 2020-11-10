CHRIS GILMOUR: TFG can hold its head high over swift adjustments
Trading expenses and the net debt to equity ratio declined while group online turnover rose
10 November 2020 - 19:59
Anyone unfamiliar with the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on the discretionary retail sector would take one look at TFG’s interim results to end-September and run for the hills.
Group revenue fell 26% to R14bn, operating profit was 88% down at R280m and the group made a headline loss per share of 91c against the positive 531c of the previous interim.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now