Pepkor impairs R4.76bn of goodwill and intangible value Blame pinned on poor economy, an expected increase in unpaid consumer accounts and a decline in sales

Pepkor — owner of Ackermans, Russells and Incredible Connection — is impairing 8% of the business’s R59.2bn goodwill and intangible value due to a poor economy, an expected increase in unpaid consumer accounts and a decline in sales.

The retailer’s R4.76bn impairment reflects that it does not think its stores will generate as much income as previously projected.