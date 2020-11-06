Pepkor impairs R4.76bn of goodwill and intangible value
Blame pinned on poor economy, an expected increase in unpaid consumer accounts and a decline in sales
06 November 2020 - 18:08
Pepkor — owner of Ackermans, Russells and Incredible Connection — is impairing 8% of the business’s R59.2bn goodwill and intangible value due to a poor economy, an expected increase in unpaid consumer accounts and a decline in sales.
The retailer’s R4.76bn impairment reflects that it does not think its stores will generate as much income as previously projected.
