Jet boosts TFG despite first headline loss on record

Stock at Jet Stores is “flying off” the shelves, with owner TFG saying the new business is doing better than it expected, even as the listed clothing retailer posts its first headline loss in memory.

The owner of Foschini, Markham and sportscene bought 425 profitable Jet Stores for about R400m on September 25, giving it a presence in 200 new locations where it had minimal or no presence.