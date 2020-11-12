Snapback in retail stocks
Despite Covid, SA’s clothing retailers have enjoyed huge market gains of late. But can that continue?
12 November 2020 - 05:00
The profound disruption of lockdown dominated a slew of results and updates released by local apparel retailers over the past week.
Yet shares in Truworths and Mr Price, in particular, have surged, gaining 20.6% and 19% respectively over the past seven days.
