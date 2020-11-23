News Leader
WATCH: Why Tiger Brands’ earnings slumped
Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle talks to Business Day TV about the group’s financial performance
23 November 2020 - 07:27
Tiger Brands has reported a 23% slump in annual headline earnings per share, citing the effect of Covid-19.
SA’s largest food producer has declared a total payout of R6.70, which includes a special dividend.
Business Day TV spoke to Tiger Brands CEO Noel Doyle for more insight.
