Activity has not picked up to pre-Covid-19 levels, Imperial says

Imperial Logistics, whose trucks haul everything from fuel to cigarettes, says economic activity has not yet returned to where it was before the Covid-19 pandemic struck, while it is also bracing for fallout from a second wave of the pandemic in Europe.

In a pre-close update on Monday, the group said revenue in the three months to end-September, its first quarter, rose 24% when compared to its fourth as lockdown conditions eased, while operating profit surged 280%.

In spite of this, activity is not yet at pre-Covid-19 levels, while its international operations in Europe are now under pressure from a second wave of infections, the group says, even as it forecast improved revenue and profit for its 2021 year.

In the year to end-June, the company, which is realigning its international business to support its focus on Africa, generated about just under 30% of its revenue in SA, about 45% from Europe and the UK and 25% from the rest of Africa.

Imperial said that more than 90% of the business, based on revenue, was currently in operation after the lifting of restrictions on alcohol and tobacco in SA. In spite of that, profits were still under strain, partially due to pressure on contract renewals.

Imperial said its contract renewal rate across its operations on existing contracts remained strong at about 75%.

“The group has an encouraging pipeline of new opportunities and new business revenue of approximately R6.1bn was secured on a rolling 12-month basis to the end of September 2020,” Imperial said.

In morning trade on Monday, Imperial’s share was up 5.69% to R42.01, having fallen 28.19% so far in 2020.

