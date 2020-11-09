Casting a new look at the fitness of fly-fishing
09 November 2020 - 05:05
The blood red sun begins to dip behind the bushveld of Northern KwaZulu-Natal. From the shoreline a crash of rhino look on.
You’re momentarily distracted by Africa’s beauty, but a brutal pull on the line — not unlike an electric shock up into your shoulder blades — reignites the focus. The adrenalin surges as line peels out of your hand and the aquatic behemoth launches into an aerial display in an effort to throw the fly from its gnarly jaws. There’s a deep bow in your rod. This, is fly-fishing for tigers.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now