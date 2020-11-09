Life Casting a new look at the fitness of fly-fishing BL PREMIUM

The blood red sun begins to dip behind the bushveld of Northern KwaZulu-Natal. From the shoreline a crash of rhino look on.

You’re momentarily distracted by Africa’s beauty, but a brutal pull on the line — not unlike an electric shock up into your shoulder blades — reignites the focus. The adrenalin surges as line peels out of your hand and the aquatic behemoth launches into an aerial display in an effort to throw the fly from its gnarly jaws. There’s a deep bow in your rod. This, is fly-fishing for tigers.