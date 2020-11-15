Companies / Retail & Consumer Shareholders berate RCL over reluctance to answer questions at AGM Chicken producer unwilling to discuss remuneration policy and the future of its executive BL PREMIUM

RCL Foods, which owns Rainbow Chickens and Selati Sugar, left shareholders with a bitter taste in the mouth after the group appeared reticent over questions about its strategy, leadership and remuneration at its annual general meeting on Friday.

Non-executive chair and Remgro CEO, Jannie Durand, who conducted the virtual AGM, refused to answer a question posed by shareholder activist, Albie Cilliers, who asked if CEO Miles Dally was still the right person to lead the company that has been a disappointment for years.