Shareholders berate RCL over reluctance to answer questions at AGM
Chicken producer unwilling to discuss remuneration policy and the future of its executive
15 November 2020 - 18:17
RCL Foods, which owns Rainbow Chickens and Selati Sugar, left shareholders with a bitter taste in the mouth after the group appeared reticent over questions about its strategy, leadership and remuneration at its annual general meeting on Friday.
Non-executive chair and Remgro CEO, Jannie Durand, who conducted the virtual AGM, refused to answer a question posed by shareholder activist, Albie Cilliers, who asked if CEO Miles Dally was still the right person to lead the company that has been a disappointment for years.
