RCL Foods’ dirty exec enrichment scheme
Remgro-owned RCL has incensed shareholders with its decision to splash scarce cash on an incentive scheme
02 April 2020 - 05:00
RCL’s decision to help top executives cash out of a supposed long-term share incentive scheme has infuriated shareholder activists and embarrassed parent Remgro, which has described the plan as an "administrative nightmare".
In short, RCL Foods — a perennial underperformer — is set to fork out R149m to buy executives out of a conditional share plan after just three years, during which time its share price has fallen by more than a third.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now