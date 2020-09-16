Company Comment
Remgro is short on details and mum on any dividend
And for those tired of long commutes, Divercity is bringing a gem of a precinct to Joburg’s inner city
16 September 2020 - 19:43
The trading statement from Stellenbosch-based investment behemoth Remgro was not exactly brimming with detail.
The bottom line is that headline earnings will be down between 65% and 70% to a range of 245c a share to 343c a share for the year to end-June.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Times Select.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now