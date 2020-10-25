Fall in UK workwear demand hits TFG income prospects
Owner of Foschini, Jet and American Swiss sees 115%-125% fall in headline earnings per share
25 October 2020 - 17:50
TFG, owner of Foschini, Jet and American Swiss, has warned of a 115%-125% fall in headline earnings per share for its half-year to September, saying new lockdowns in the UK and Australia will continue to dent profits.
The clothing group is considered one of SA’s most successful clothing retailers locally and abroad. Unlike many SA companies, including Woolworths and Truworths, that have lost billions in their forays abroad, TFG has profitable UK and Australian businesses.
