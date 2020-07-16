Money & Investing Edcon’s fall sets Jet free TFG gets its way at last, grabbing Jet for R480m. This will get it into the hard-fought, lucrative value retail market BL PREMIUM

On paper, it would seem that Edcon’s business rescuers have given Jet away.

For a mere R480m, The Foschini Group (TFG) secures R800m of stock, and a company that notched up about R6.5bn in annual sales at last count.