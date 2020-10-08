Money & Investing TFG rolls up its sleeves TFG’s purchase of Jet has leapfrogged it into the biggest of SA’s value fashion retailers. But the real work begins now BL PREMIUM

TFG (previously The Foschini Group) is finally the proud owner of Jet. This means, at long last, it has a foothold in the only real growth area of clothing — value apparel.

"It will be an important area of retail for some time to come" says TFG CEO Anthony Thunström.