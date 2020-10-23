News Leader
WATCH: What kept Clicks healthy during Covid-19
Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder talks to Business Day TV about the retailer’s annual financial results
23 October 2020 - 07:19
Social distancing drove many from malls to online shopping and the pandemic also resulted in an increased demand for medicines and other health-care products.
This worked in Clicks’s favour. The retailer’s annual online sales surged 361% while its medicine distribution unit, UPD, produced double-digit turnover growth during the period.
Business Day TV spoke to Clicks CEO Vikesh Ramsunder about the company’s full-year results.
