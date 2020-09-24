LETTER: Hair-raising attack on capitalism

Anda Mbikwana is clearly very angry over the Clicks hair debacle, and rightly so (“Clicks Was Violent First”, September 10). In true EFF fashion, he dishes out a few slaps to Clicks first. No problem whatsoever there. The incident reflected once again the stupidity and insensitivity of corporate SA towards our past of oppression and exploitation.

However, he then slaps the capitalist system, which I find truly ironic. This continent is probably the only one where leaders continually bash capitalism while conducting a love affair with its many benefits. Finally, he attacks the government for being defenders of this economic system.

I’m not a member of the Free Market Foundation, but I do know capitalism is the only economic system that has lifted billions of people across this planet out of poverty.

Mbikwana concludes that “its [the government’s] default position is to defend capital for fear of flight, or disinvestment in some rare instances”.

I wonder if he realises how close he is in thoughts to the late PW Botha, who in August 1986 — after he failed to cross his personal Rubicon — told the international community and companies to do their damnedest and take their capital. Less than four years later he was forced out of office and FW de Klerk was compelled to start negotiations with the ANC.

Essentially this happened because 5-million white South Africans suffered a tremendous drop in living standards during that short period. Fast forward to 2020 and it is not 5-million but 50-million who depend on the government for their livelihoods, of whom 13-million depend on social grants to put bread on the table.

We have already received an IMF loan, just imagine if the last bit of capital also disappeared? A scenario too ghastly to contemplate, but I guess there are quite a few who believe they will rebuild this country with the engineers who gave us Medupi and Kusile.

My professor was right in saying the only thing we learn from history is that we never learn from it.

Derek Abrahams,Via e-mail

