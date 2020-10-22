Clicks trade returns to normal after September protests
After boycotts over a TRESemmé advert, the pharmacy chain saw group headline earnings grow 12.2% for the year to end-August
22 October 2020 - 15:17
Clicks, which has SA’s largest chain of retail pharmacies, has seen trade return to normal in October following boycotts in the second week of September over a TRESemmé advert, CEO Vikesh Ramsunder said on Thursday.
The advert, which was placed on the Clicks website, was provided by the TRESemmé team and showed a blonde women’s hair as “normal”, and depicted black women’s hair as “frizzy and dull”.
BL Premium
This article is reserved for our subscribers.
A subscription helps you enjoy the best of our business content every day along with benefits such as exclusive Financial Times articles, ProfileData financial data, and digital access to the Sunday Times and Sunday Times Daily.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@businesslive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00. Got a subscription voucher? Redeem it now