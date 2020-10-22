Companies / Retail & Consumer Clicks trade returns to normal after September protests After boycotts over a TRESemmé advert, the pharmacy chain saw group headline earnings grow 12.2% for the year to end-August BL PREMIUM

Clicks, which has SA’s largest chain of retail pharmacies, has seen trade return to normal in October following boycotts in the second week of September over a TRESemmé advert, CEO Vikesh Ramsunder said on Thursday.

The advert, which was placed on the Clicks website, was provided by the TRESemmé team and showed a blonde women’s hair as “normal”, and depicted black women’s hair as “frizzy and dull”.