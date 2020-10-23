JSE faces firmer Asian markets on Friday

The JSE faces mostly firmer Asian markets on Friday morning, with focus remaining on US politics and the potential for a Covid-19 treatment.

US authorities have approved a treatment for Covid-19, remdesivir, which offers the prospect of reduced recovery time.

Much focus was also on the final US presidential debate, with the US election less than two weeks away.

“The final US presidential debate was less chaotic than the first but offered little new information to inform the result for markets,” said axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note.

In morning trade the Hang Seng was up 0.61% and Japan’s Nikkei 0.33%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, had gained 0.18%.

Gold had added 0.15% to $1,906.51/oz while platinum had risen 0.44% to $886.87/oz. Brent crude was little changed at $42.42 a barrel.

The rand was flat at R16.22/$.

There is little on the local corporate or economic calendar on Friday, with focus instead offshore.

