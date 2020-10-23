Markets

JSE faces firmer Asian markets on Friday

The final US presidential debate did little to roil markets, with focus instead on the medical battle against Covid-19

23 October 2020 - 07:04 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: 123RF/SOLARSEVEN
The JSE faces mostly firmer Asian markets on Friday morning, with focus remaining on US politics and the potential for a Covid-19 treatment.

US authorities have approved a treatment for Covid-19, remdesivir, which offers the prospect of reduced recovery time.

Much focus was also on the final US presidential debate, with the US election less than two weeks away.

“The final US presidential debate was less chaotic than the first but offered little new information to inform the result for markets,” said axi chief global markets strategist Stephen Innes in a note.

In morning trade the Hang Seng was up 0.61% and Japan’s Nikkei 0.33%.

Tencent, which influences the JSE via Naspers, had gained 0.18%.

Gold had added 0.15% to $1,906.51/oz while platinum had risen 0.44% to $886.87/oz. Brent crude was little changed at $42.42 a barrel.

The rand was flat at R16.22/$.

There is little on the local corporate or economic calendar on Friday, with focus instead offshore.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

MARKET WRAP: JSE ends four-day run on fading US stimulus hopes

Markets will also be watching the second and final US presidential debate between President Donald Trump and Democratic candidate Joe Biden
Markets
15 hours ago

Market data — October 22 2020

Market data including bonds and fuel prices
Markets
10 hours ago

Oil prices struggle to regain ground after news of high petrol stocks

Adding to supply concerns, Libyan oil exports are quickly accelerating as loading restarts following the easing of a blockade by eastern forces
Markets
20 hours ago

