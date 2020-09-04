Companies / Retail & Consumer

Spar names Brett Botten as new group CEO

Botten is MD of Spar’s South Rand division, a position he has held since 2010

04 September 2020 - 07:35 karl gernetzky
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Retail group Spar has named MD of its South Rand division Brett Botten as its new group CEO, with effect from March 2021.

Botten is expected to replace Graham O’Connor after the group’s 2021 annual general meeting. O’Connor is then expected to become board chair, also from March.

Botten is a qualified chartered accountant, and has been with the group since 1994, serving as the MD of Spar’s South Rand division from 2010.

Botten has previously been the MD of the Spar North Rand, Spar Lowveld and Spar Eastern Cape divisions.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

