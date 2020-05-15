Spar says profits may fall by a quarter amid Polish troubles

Retail group Spar has warned that profits for its six months to end-March could fall by more than a quarter, partially due to the effect of Covid-19 on its recent acquisition of Polish-based Piotr i Pawel Group.

In a trading update the group said headline earnings per share for its six months to end-March are expected to fall by between 17% and 27% from the prior comparative period, though revenue grew 10.1%.

During the period, the group completed the acquisition of Piotr i Pawel and secured the rights to the Spar licence to trade in Poland. “As expected, this business has reported losses, as it is being restructured and operations reorganised,” the group said. Covid-19 had resulted in delays, and disrupted trading, the group said.

“Notwithstanding the setbacks in Poland, the group remains positive about the medium to long-term prospects in this region,” Spar said.

Excluding the affect of the Polish business, the group has delivered strong results and looks forward to providing an update on the overall group results in due course, the statement read.

In morning trade on Friday Spar’s share price was down 0.72% to R167.08, while the JSE’s general retailers index had gained 2.4%, and the food and drug retailers index 1%.

Spar’s share price has fallen 15.35% so far in 2020, compared with a 22% fall for the JSE food and drug retailers index.

