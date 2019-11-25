COMPETITION
SA retail market disruption ahead after exclusive leases ruled out
Report details how exclusive leases, supplier discounts weighted towards the large retailers and strict regulation hamper smaller players
25 November 2019 - 23:53
In a move that is likely to disrupt SA’s retail market and increase competition, the country’s top antitrust watchdog has recommended that exclusive leases between shopping centres and the big four grocers come to an immediate end.
The ending of exclusive leases will allow smaller businesses to grow, enter malls and offer consumers greater choice.
