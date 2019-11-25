Companies / Retail & Consumer COMPETITION SA retail market disruption ahead after exclusive leases ruled out Report details how exclusive leases, supplier discounts weighted towards the large retailers and strict regulation hamper smaller players BL PREMIUM

In a move that is likely to disrupt SA’s retail market and increase competition, the country’s top antitrust watchdog has recommended that exclusive leases between shopping centres and the big four grocers come to an immediate end.

The ending of exclusive leases will allow smaller businesses to grow, enter malls and offer consumers greater choice.