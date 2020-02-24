Spar owner must pay R12m to staff for breaking labour laws

A Spar owner has been ordered to pay almost R12m to his staff for making “unlawful” deductions and not complying with national minimum wage laws.

According to the labour department, the Commission for Conciliation, Mediation and Arbitration (CCMA) granted eight arbitration awards against eight Spar outlets owned by a person identified only as “Mr Giannacoupolous”.

The awards, the department said in a statement, compel the franchisee to comply with various orders issued — and pay all complainants a total of R11,935,478. He has 14 days to make the payments.