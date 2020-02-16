Companies / Retail & Consumer Retail stocks face another tough year as economic growth sputters BL PREMIUM

Retail stocks could be in for another rough ride in 2020, as the threat of load-shedding and an economy predicted to grow by less than 1% continue to cast a shadow over the sector.

The JSE’s general retailers index, which includes Massmart, TFG and Pepkor, has dropped by almost 8% so far in 2020 — after recording its biggest fall in 21 years in 2019.