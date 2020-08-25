Companies / Retail & Consumer

Dis-Chem says online sales rose more than fourfold amid Covid-19

Revenue grew 8.8% in the 24 weeks to August 15, when online sales rocketed 344%

25 August 2020 - 11:46 karl gernetzky
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA
Picture: FREDDY MAVUNDA

Pharmacy group Dis-Chem has reported a surge in online sales due to Covid-19, saying the pandemic has brought forward an adaption by consumers to online retail.

Online sales surged 344% in the 24 weeks to August 15, when the pandemic disrupted trading. Revenue grew 8.8% to R11.7bn, the group said in a trading update.

“Covid-19 has matured the e-commerce environment and consumer adaption by three to five years,” Dis-Chem said.

“Over the past four and a half months, Dis-Chem played a vital role as one of the country’s essential service operators, supplying its customers with the necessary medicines and other products during the nationwide lockdown,” said CEO Ivan Saltzman.

“Despite the negative factors that constrained regular trading, we remained committed to meeting the needs and demands of our customers.” 

In morning trade on Tuesday, Dis-Chem’s share was up 2.65% to R18.21, putting it on track for its best one-day performance in almost three weeks.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

CHRIS GILMOUR: Predictable Clicks defies gravity but now faces toughest test

Clicks has been a very consistent performer and investors have been more than willing to pay up for this boring, yet sustained performance
Opinion
3 months ago

Dis-Chem found guilty of price gouging on face masks

The company was found to have contravened the Competition Act after it increased prices for three types of masks
Companies
1 month ago

Dis-Chem referred to Competition Tribunal for mask price hikes

‘People who sell these essential products ought to appreciate that these are literally life-saving items. They shouldn’t be exploitative,’ says ...
Companies
4 months ago

Retailers at odds with landlords over what constitutes essential goods

With rents not being fully paid in the property, clothing and general retailing sectors, talks with the JSE and industry groups are essential
Business
4 months ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Companies in this Story

Most read

1.
Delta CEO and CFO resign with immediate effect
Companies / Property
2.
Absa sets aside billions for bad debt provision
Companies / Financial Services
3.
Redefine Properties’ debt burden will increase if ...
Companies / Property
4.
Dis-Chem avoids ‘taint of corruption’ with move ...
Companies / Retail & Consumer
5.
Delta CEO and CFO resign with immediate effect
Companies / Property

Related Articles

Dis-Chem will appeal mask ruling and R1.2m fine

Companies

Dis-Chem defers dividend as it considers post Covid-19 environment

Companies / Retail & Consumer

Medshield has paved the way for the adoption of telemedicine in SA

Companies / Healthcare

Competition Commission has bloodlust, says Dis-Chem

Companies

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.