Medshield has paved the way for the adoption of telemedicine in SA

Medshield confirms that its members are covered for testing and treatment as a result of the virus. “Medshield is well-placed to weather this storm for and with our members. We have a solvency ratio of 41% (significantly higher than the mandatory 25% and considerably higher than most of the competing open schemes) to ensure that we can meet the demands of increased hospitalisation and heightened burden of care due to Covid-19,” says Naidoo.

“We have prepared our business continuity plans to maintain the high levels of service that our members expect from us. This is not a selective crisis, Covid-19 is a national crisis and we all need to work together as South Africans. We are proud of our president and government’s swift action to mitigate the impact of this crisis. It is true that we are all taking strain economically, but we can always resuscitate a strained economy, but we can never resuscitate the dead bodies of our people. We are in this together and we need to overcome this crisis together.”

The scheme ensures continued access to care for its members and their holistic well-being, particularly with the onset of the flu season. “We are at the onset of the seasonal flu and with the Covid-19 impact it is more important than ever, especially for high-risk members, to get the flu vaccine, which is available at Medshield Pharmacy Network providers, Clicks Pharmacies and selected Medshield SmartCare Clinics,” says Naidoo.

As more people are tested for the virus, the issue of whether a medical scheme will cover the diagnosis and/or treatment of Covid-19 becomes a concern. “Medshield has embraced the cover for Covid-19 as a prescribed minimum benefit (PMB) before it became the norm to cover Covid-19 as a PMB when a diagnosis is positive.”

PMBs are predetermined conditions that a scheme covers under its benefit offering.

“When visiting a healthcare professional, or being tested for the Covid-19 virus, the costs will be paid from your day-to-day/savings limit (depending on your chosen benefit option), whether the diagnosis is positive or negative.

"If the test is positive, Medshield will cover the diagnosis, treatment and care costs from the risk benefit pool as a PMB, irrespective of your chosen benefit option. In other words, these costs will not be paid from your current 2020 benefits,” says Naidoo.

The scheme says it is important for all members of the public to adhere to the rules announced by the president and the standards of the World Health Organisation. “The decisive measures announced by our president best explains the importance of preventative measures such as social distancing and its role in slowing down the impact of the virus,” says Naidoo. Medshield has organised for members to access their current doctors via remote consultation (telephonic and video) - without having to consult physically in the doctor’s rooms.