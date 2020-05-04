Competition Commission has bloodlust, says Dis-Chem
04 May 2020 - 20:32
Dis-Chem has accused the Competition Commission, which investigates cases of anticompetitive behaviour by companies, as being motivated by “bloodlust” in its desire to win a case and impose a more than R2bn fine on it for allegedly inflating mask prices during the Covid-19 outbreak.
