Mirror, mirror: will cosmetics survive Covid-19? The beauty industry has proved resilient in times of economic hardship, but it will have to keep up with trends

In the months that followed the 9/11 attacks in the US, the chair of the board of Estée Lauder, Leonard Lauder, noticed something peculiar. The beauty industry giant had sold more lipstick than usual.

Further research showed lipstick sales tended to surge in difficult times.