Alternative investments: Luxury handbags Handbags are objects of obsession, status — and now, as Adele Shevel explains, savvy investment options

Carrie Bradshaw would feel vindicated. The lead character in the 1990s TV series Sex and the City regularly found herself knee-deep in financial distress because of her unquenchable desire for shoes, clothes and bags. Turns out collectable handbags have now officially become an asset class, and in some instances can yield a small fortune.

Blending consumerism and commerce with creativity, a select group of handbags have increased in value through rarity and unique design.