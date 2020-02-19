Avon enters fashion market with top designer David Tlale

Beauty products maker Avon has partnered with designer David Tlale to launch limited fashion items for its customers in SA. This is the first time that Avon has entered into this kind of partnership.

The company hopes that this will boost its plans to grow its reseller market and attract new customers.

The items, which include designer handbags, sunglasses and scarves, will be available directly to customers through Avon’s online platform and also to entrepreneurs who resell Avon products.

A year ago, the direct selling group embarked on a plan to recruit 500,000 resellers in SA by 2020 as part of its drive to grow its local business and promote entrepreneurship.

Avon also invested in digital platforms with the launch of an e-commerce website and a mobile app to make it easier for its resellers, called beauty entrepreneurs, to sell products.

Avon Justine MD Mafahle Mareletse said on Tuesday the partnership gives the company an opportunity to reaffirm its drive to “democratise beauty” for millions of customers and to contribute meaningfully to the empowerment of “our beauty entrepreneurs and the female economy”.

Through this partnership, “we are bridging the fashion divide by facilitating access to a range of chic and trendy accessories that our consumers would not ordinarily have access to”, he said.

Tlale said the partnership with Avon “mirrors our aspirations of taking our brand to the next level by leveraging the ubiquity of the Avon brand and the desirability of our offerings. Avon Justine has a single-minded purpose of empowering women, and it is these values that attracted me to join forces with the company. This is a win-win partnership in which our broader base of customers will ultimately benefit.”

Avon operates in the direct selling market, which also includes homeware group Tupperware and health and wellness company Herbalife. The market has more than 1.3-million distributors nationwide and is worth about R13bn.

According to the findings of a study by global market research and consumer data company Statista, the fashion industry in SA raked in revenues of R9.6bn in 2019 from the sales of footwear, apparel, bags and accessories, up from R7.8bn generated in the previous year.

The study further found that consumers aged between 18 and 24 accounted for 29.6% of the sales, while those aged between 25 and 34 were responsible for 39.5% of sales during the same period.

