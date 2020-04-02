News & Fox Lease agreements: We won’t pay, say tenants The scene is set for a protracted battle between landlords and retailers over rental payments now that stores are shut BL PREMIUM

In a battle to cut mounting losses caused by the Covid-19 lockdown, retailers and landlords are set for a face-off over rent holidays.

While restaurants and mom-and-pop stores were the initial front of the skirmish, it has already expanded to JSE-listed retailers and even warehouses, which are testing the strength of their leases.