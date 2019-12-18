Companies / Retail & Consumer

B&O’s fourth profit warning in a year called ‘catastrophic’

The Danish luxury electronic goods maker had a 31% drop in sales in the second quarter

18 December 2019 - 11:22 Stine Jacobsen
Picture: 123RF/FRANCIS DEAN
Copenhagen — Danish luxury TV and stereo maker Bang & Olufsen (B&O) has cut its revenue and operating margin outlook, blaming fierce competition and poor sales, in the fourth such profit warning for the struggling company in a year.

B&O had vowed it would return to profit in 2019 following three warnings in the previous year, but was forced to ditch this promise as it failed to entice shoppers, resulting in a 31% sales decline in the second quarter to 627-million krone ($92.47m).

B&O, which was founded in 1925 and built its initial success on innovative audio technology, blamed increased competition in wireless earphones and unsatisfactory sales for the slump.

“The strategic direction is unchanged, but it is evident that a fundamental change of the sales and marketing efforts is required and that we need to create a culture in which we are closer to customers and partners,” CEO Kristian Tear said in a statement late on Tuesday.

Tear, who took up the position in October, added that a new three-year plan will be presented at a capital markets day on April 3.

B&O now expects revenue to drop 13%-18% in its 2019/2020 financial year, which ends in May, compared with single-digit growth previously forecast. It cut its earnings before interest and tax margin forecast to a drop of 4%-9% from a previously expected improvement on the 2.1% achieved in 2018/2019.

Nordnet analyst Per Hansen called the profit warning “catastrophic” and said that the stock could fall at least 25% when the Copenhagen stock exchange opens at 8am GMT. Its share price is down roughly 70% over the past year.

B&O’s biggest shareholder is Chinese investor Qi Jianhong, who owns just less than 15% in the company through his Sparkle Roll companies, Refinitiv data showed. In April 2016, B&O rejected a takeover bid by Sparkle Roll. 

Reuters

