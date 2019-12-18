Rules to clean up shipping pollution face enforcement bars

Laying down the law

For its part, the IMO says that any country that ratified the rules made a commitment to implement them from January 1.

While the IMO sets the regulations, it’s down to individual states to put them into practice, inspecting vessels and having a legal framework in place to punish those that aren’t compliant. But what that will look like in reality is still unclear in several locations.

“Most states are keeping their cards really close to their chest,” said Alessio Sbraga, a partner in the shipping team at Holman Fenwick Willan in London. “There’s a general lack of transparency. That’s concerning because, in the first place, robust and consistent enforcement will be important for a level playing field.”

SA has agreed with 95 other IMO member states to enforce the rules in its waters. But legislation to make that possible won’t be ready in time. “That bill is not going to see the light of day until sometime next year,” said Edmund Greiner, a maritime lawyer for Shepstone & Wylie’s Cape Town office, who advises the SA Maritime Safety Authority (Samsa) on issues relating to marine pollution. “Without that bill coming into force of law as an act of parliament, we can’t do anything in SA to enforce the provisions.”

Sobantu Tilayi, the acting CEO at Samsa, said he hopes to see the laws passed by the first half of 2020.

“Our allowance for the parliamentary recess was not enough in hindsight, that’s how it got affected,” Tilayi said. “In terms of the South African constitution, we need an enabling legislation to give force to our accession and that is the part that has been delayed. Because of where we are in the region, we provide that assurance to international shipping and so we cannot afford to be found wanting on any of these matters.”

Against the clock

Jamaica does not have the domestic laws in place either. The suggested legislation has been before parliament for some time but is yet to be passed, said a spokesperson for the national Maritime Authority. It is not alone: fewer than half of the 20 member states of the Caribbean Memorandum of Understanding have laws to enforce IMO 2020, according to the organisation’s secretary-general, Jodi Barrow.

Shipping companies fear that lax enforcement might tempt some to cheat. That is crucial because fuel is normally the industry’s single biggest cost, so non-compliant firms could glean a competitive edge. The legislation is supposed to mean that ships either consume fuel with 0.5% sulphur — down from a 3.5% limit in most parts of the world today — or that they need on-board equipment called scrubbers to prevent the sulphur from being released into the atmosphere.