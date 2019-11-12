Companies / Retail & Consumer

Alibaba scores $38bn with the Singles’ Day crowd

However, overall sales growth was less than its inaugural 2009 event, reflecting how e-commerce sales in China are slowing

12 November 2019 - 12:13 Brenda Goh and Josh Horwitz
Workers sort out packages at a delivery company warehouse to be delivered to customers on November 12 2019, a day after the Singles’ Day, in Beijing. China. Picture: AFP/NOEL CELIS
Workers sort out packages at a delivery company warehouse to be delivered to customers on November 12 2019, a day after the Singles’ Day, in Beijing. China. Picture: AFP/NOEL CELIS

Shanghai/Hangzhou — Chinese shoppers snapped up food supplements, facial masks and baby milk powder at the world’s largest shopping festival, with brands such as L’Oréal and Nestlé among the biggest winners, Alibaba data has shown.

The Chinese e-commerce giant’s annual Singles’ Day shopping blitz on Monday brought in a record 268.4-billion yuan ($38.38bn) in sales, more than six times the amount of online sales made in the US on Black Friday last year.

It kicked off this year’s 24-hour shopping bonanza with a live performance by US singer Taylor Swift followed by live-streamed marketing of more 1,000 brands.

Alibaba said on Tuesday that 299 brands surpassed 100-million yuan in gross merchandise value, among them smartphone makers Huawei Technologies and Apple, LVMH’s Givenchy, home appliance makers Dyson and Philips, and sportswear makers Nike and Under Armour.

Food supplements were the most popular imported product, while sales of makeup, diapers and face wash were also strong.

Sales growth for the annual shopping festival this year eased to 26%, the weakest since the event started in 2009, in a reflection of how e-commerce sales in China have been slowing.

Analysts, however, said the growth rate had slightly beaten their expectations, saying that more aggressive promotions, a focus on attracting more customers from rural cities, and even the overall slowing economy might have helped as people sought to buy goods at discounted prices.

Citic Securities had predicted a 20%-25% expansion, while Daiwa Capital Markets had an estimate of 23%.

“What’s happened is that you’ve had a lot of consumers this year being a little bit more careful about their purchasing because the economy’s slowing down,” said Ben Cavender, MD of consultancy China Market Research Group. “I think this yea,r especially, people were kind of waiting for Singles’ Day and kind of waiting to make some of those medium-sized purchases they didn’t want to pay full price for.”

Liu Xingliang, internet analyst at DCCI Data Centre, who was among guests invited to Alibaba’s headquarters on the day of the event, said the firm’s efforts to reach smaller, lower-tier cities with real bargains played a significant role.

“I saw them selling electronic tooth brushes at 9.9-yuan (R20), and 65-inch TV sets at 1,800 yuan. People in lower-tier cities and towns can afford these products and, in fact, they like big TVs more than city people, because they usually have larger houses.”

Reuters

Chinese spending hits record high on Singles’ Day

E-commerce giant Alibaba rakes in $1bn in the first 68 seconds of the 24-hour shopping spree
World
19 hours ago

Singles’ Day spending frenzy set to break records

Alibaba said that within the first 12 hours, Chinese consumers had spent nearly 192-billion yuan during the 24-hour shopping event
World
1 day ago

Why Tencent needs to spin off its fintech business

A separate listing could make the entity China’s fourth-largest listed company and the world’s sixth-biggest finservices firm, writes Tim Culpan
Opinion
1 hour ago

Alibaba seeks $15bn in a Hong Kong share sale

Asia’s largest firm by market value is preparing for a hearing as mandated by companies that list on the Hong Kong bourse
Companies
3 days ago

Most read

1.
Alexander Forbes in bold strategy shift
Companies / Financial Services
2.
Minerals Council takes Mining Charter to court
Companies / Mining
3.
Steinhoff raises R4.8bn from KAP share sale
Companies / Retail & Consumer
4.
Alexander Forbes plans to offload insurance units
Companies / Financial Services
5.
Sibanye considers moving primary listing from JSE
Companies / Mining

Related Articles

SA’s retail apocalypse: how retailers lost their game

Features / Cover Story

Singles’ Day spending frenzy set to break records

World / Asia

For retailers Friday 29th is a black- letter day

Business

Ready to sell an awful lot of Tennis biscuits

Business

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.