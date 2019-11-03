Business Ready to sell an awful lot of Tennis biscuits In-store sales were by far the most significant portion of sales, though the importance of online sales is growing BL PREMIUM

Game will put snake aisles outside its stores and Makro will service online orders from the Massmart distribution centre rather than individual stores at the end of the month to handle Black Friday more effectively.

Staff and security numbers will be increased in all stores, and IT specialists in high transaction volumes will be in place to quickly resolve any online technology problems that might arise during Black Friday promotions.