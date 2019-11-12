Why Tencent needs to spin off its fintech business

China’s most ubiquitous company is hiding one of its most valuable assets. That needs to change.

Tencent Holdings, of which JSE-listed Naspers owns just less than a third and which best known for the WeChat messaging system that almost everyone in China uses, has a growing fintech business. But it’s getting overshadowed by the games and social media divisions. By spinning it off into a new company, with a move to a separate listing, management could unlock as much as $230bn in value. That would make the entity China’s fourth-largest listed company and the world’s sixth-biggest financial services firm.

Such a move could help Tencent retake some of the limelight it’s about to share with Alibaba Group once that company lists in Hong Kong. Alibaba’s fintech unit, Ant Financial Services Group, already functions as a separate business with the e-commerce giant holding a 33% stake. At Tencent, fintech and business services accounted for 26% of revenue last quarter. The Shenzhen-based company is due to report third-quarter earnings late on Wednesday.

I estimate that revenue from Tencent’s fintech business grew in excess of 70% last year.1 The vast majority of that was payments. Yet Tencent also offers other products such as wealth management and has a 30% stake in WeBank, China’s first online-only bank, which was founded five years ago. Data on its fintech profits is hard to ascertain, yet information disclosed by Alibaba shows that Ant Financial was unprofitable in 2018, so Tencent could be in a similar boat.

That’s not necessarily a bad thing. The two rivals are start-ups in the classic sense, using fast revenue growth driven by marketing and incentives to gain ground fast. A major reason why both have lost money in recent years is due to low take rates — the commissions received from processing payments — because they’ve offered discounts to consumers and merchants.

A turnaround could be near, Sanford C Bernstein senior analyst David Dai wrote in a recent series on China’s fintech sector. He estimates that a maturing market will ease cut-throat competition and allow both companies to take a greater share of the money that sloshes through their payments platforms.