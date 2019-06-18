Tesco targets 750 new convenience stores in Thailand

London — Tesco, Britain’s biggest retailer, says it could grow its business in Thailand by opening 750 new convenience stores in the medium term.

The group currently trades from 1,583 convenience stores in the Asian country.

The possible store expansion was detailed at the group’s Capital Markets Day presentation to analysts and investors, which is focusing on “untapped value opportunities”.

Tesco is targeting further margin improvements beyond the end of its recovery plan, it said. The group said in April it had met or would soon meet most of its turnaround goals, including a key margin target of earning 3.5p-4p of operating profit for every pound customers spend by the end of its 2019/2020 financial year.