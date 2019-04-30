Astral says interim earnings will halve

Poultry producer Astral Foods says half-year earnings fell by up to 55% because of higher costs and lower selling prices.

This sent the share 3.5% lower in early trade to R171.51. In April 2018, the group’s shares reached a high of R329.21.

Poultry producers have been grappling with cheap imports, rising costs and weak demand amid the stagnation of SA’s economy.

The industry, which directly employs about 50,000 people, is seeking higher import tariffs on frozen chicken portions on the premise that cheap imports, mainly from Brazil, are hurting the competitiveness of local producers.

Independent analyst Anthony Clark said last week that he was “not positive yet on Astral Foods” partly because of a delay in the adjudication of tariffs. “I understand court action by a rival meat-importing body has stymied progress for the time being.”

Astral said on Tuesday its headline earnings per share (HEPS) in the six months to end-March 2019 fell between 50% and 55% compared to a year earlier.

“The reduction in profitability was mainly as a result of higher feed prices and production-related cost increases, exacerbated by lower selling prices for poultry products,” the company said.

Furthermore, “poor management” of municipal infrastructure within the Lekwa (Standerton) municipality — particularly of water reticulation and supply, which is crucial for a poultry processing plant — “has resulted in unnecessary costs for Astral in the recent past. And ongoing infrastructural failure is causing a dire situation for Astral’s operations in the area.”

Astral expects to publish its interim results on May 13 2019.

hedleyn@businesslive.co.za