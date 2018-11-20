WATCH: How chicken feed was more than chicken feed for Astral

Poultry producer Astral Foods released its annual results on Monday, reporting a 5% increase in revenue while net profit nearly doubled due to lower chicken feed prices.

The company has declared a total dividend of R20.50, an increase of 94%. Raw material prices, continued high level of poultry imports and constraints in consumer discretionary spending have been highlighted as negative factors.

CEO Chris Schutte joined Business Day TV to talk about the numbers and whether they can be replicated.