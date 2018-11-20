Companies / Retail & Consumer

News Leader

WATCH: How chicken feed was more than chicken feed for Astral

20 November 2018 - 09:09 Business Day TV
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DANIEL ACKER
Picture: BLOOMBERG/DANIEL ACKER

Poultry producer Astral Foods released its annual results on Monday, reporting a 5% increase in revenue while net profit nearly doubled due to lower chicken feed prices.

The company has declared a total dividend of R20.50, an increase of 94%. Raw material prices, continued high level of poultry imports and constraints in consumer discretionary spending have been highlighted as negative factors.

CEO Chris Schutte joined Business Day TV to talk about the numbers and whether they can be replicated.

Astral CEO Chris Schutte talks to Business Day TV about the company’s results and whether they can be replicated

JSE watchers have large helping of food producer results to chew over

Netcare, Barloword, Pioneer Foods and Astral Foods are among the JSE-listed companies scheduled to release results on Monday
Markets
1 day ago

Chicken feed is big money for Astral

The amount of chicken meat the company sold remained flat, but its profitability jumped, thanks to lower feed prices
Companies
1 day ago

Astral to press on with production efficiency and cost control

The poultry producer saw its operating profit increasing 79% to record levels 
Companies
18 hours ago

JSE begins the week with a bad case of risk-off sentiment

Brexit and the US-China trade war remain sources of uncertainty, while a softer oil price and a stronger rand offer some relief
Markets
1 day ago

MARKET WRAP: JSE pushes higher aided by weaker dollar and Naspers

Monday was a busy day on the JSE, with corporate results and a weaker dollar offering support to miners and banks
Markets
18 hours ago

MARC HASENFUSS: Remgro’s smouldering returns from British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco has been one of the best performers, albeit undisclosed, in Remgro’s portfolio of investments
Opinion
1 month ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Most read

1.
Steinhoff shares surge on appointment of new CEO
Companies / Retail & Consumer
2.
Barloworld unveils a R3.5bn BEE deal
Companies / Industrials
3.
Netcare gives billions back to shareholders
Companies / Healthcare
4.
Why Naspers expects higher interim profit in ...
Companies / Telecoms & Technology
5.
Woolworths pulls David Jones brand from SA stores
Companies / Retail & Consumer

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.