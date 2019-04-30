Markets

JSE flat as caution prevails

30 April 2019 - 11:26 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The JSE was little changed in subdued trade on Tuesday morning, with markets waiting for a series of events this week that could give the market direction.

Trade on Tuesday is expected to be subdued by the Workers’ Day public holiday on Wednesday, while Japanese markets are closed until Monday for Golden Week.

A series of risk events loom, including the national elections next week. This week sees interest rate decisions by the US Federal Reserve on Wednesday and the Bank of England on Thursday, while US non-farm payrolls numbers will be closely watched on Friday.

Sentiment was dented a little by poor Chinese data. A gauge of China’s factory activity weakened sharply in April, showing that economic stabilisation had not found a firm footing yet, reported Dow Jones Newswires.

At 10am, the rand was a little weaker, weighing on banks. The rand was 0.29% down at R14.3671/$.

The all share had fallen 0.08% to 58,614 points and the top 40 0.02%. General retailers were up 0.32% and industrials 0.17%. Platinums lost 0.71% and banks 0.47%.

Gold was up 0.32% to $1,283.75/oz and platinum 0.14% to $897.68. Brent crude was 0.46% lower at $71.70 a barrel.

Diversified miner Glencore had slumped 3.2% to R56.30, under pressure after reporting that copper production slumped 7% in its first quarter to end-March.

Glencore had slumped 3.75% on Friday, on news it is being investigated by the US department of justice over its operations in the Democratic Republic Congo.

Rand hedge Richemont was up 1.39% to R105.61 and AB InBev 1.72% to R1,280.16.

Ayo Tech was down 7.27% to R12.75, on track for its biggest one-day fall in 2019.

gernetzkyk@businesslive.co.za

JSE set to open lower on Tuesday

SA’s data calendar is light — bar a scheduled trade balance release — a number of releases are due elsewhere
Markets
5 hours ago

Oil falls amid the forecast of increasing production

Brent loses ground as US and Opec output is expected to counteract sanctions on Iran, but analysts say markets remain tight
Markets
5 hours ago

Asian shares stumble after disappointing Chinese manufacturing data

Equities fall as Chinese manufacturing numbers are lower than expected, highlighting the weakness in the world’s second-largest economy
Markets
5 hours ago

Most read

1.
Rand at six-week low to the dollar as risk ...
Markets
2.
Turkish lira roller-coaster ride sends rand to ...
Markets
3.
Rand weakens through R19/£ as May clings to power
Markets
4.
Tencent could help lift the JSE on Wednesday ...
Markets
5.
JSE pushes higher as global mood improves
Markets

Related Articles

JSE set to open lower on Tuesday

Markets

Market data - April 29 2019

Markets

Over $1-trillion in market cap added to tech sector in 2019

Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.