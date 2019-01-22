Companies / Retail & Consumer

Shoprite notes gloomy Christmas sales

Santa spent more on school essentials than toys during the festive season — a sign of how financially stressed SA's middle-class is

22 January 2019 - 12:05 Robert Laing
Shoprite CEO Pieter Engelbrecht PICTURE: HETTY ZANTMAN
Shoprite's share price fell as much as 5.7% to R175.32 after it warned shareholders its interim results would show flat sales.

Joining the queue of JSE-listed retailers reporting disappointing Christmas sales, Shoprite said its total group sales declined 0.3% in the December quarter, the second of its financial year.

The drop in sales in December quarter followed just 0.42% growth in the September quarter, which Shoprite blamed on teething glitches in a new Gauteng distribution centre and strikes.

Shoprite is scheduled to release its interim results on February 26.

Image: Iress

“Liquor stores remain a standout performer with 20.09% sales growth for the period,” CEO Pieter Engelbrecht said in Tuesday's operating update.

“The group's core business, Supermarkets RSA, achieved 2.58% sales growth for the period. Persistently low internal food inflation in SA of only 0.2% for the period marks 18 months of near stagnant prices of basic foods in which the group has a larger market share,” Engelbrecht said

“The core Shoprite middle income consumer base remains under pressure. This was evidenced in Christmas sales in categories such as back-to-school essentials, which outperformed traditional discretionary purchases such as toys for the first time.”

laingr@businesslive.co.za

Computicket fined R20m after drawn-out legal battle

The case was complicated by the ownership of Computicket switching from Naspers to Shoprite in 2005
Companies
1 day ago

Woolworths grows food sales while clothes suffer

Sales growth figures were put in a slightly unflattering light because the comparative period included Christmas Eve
Companies
5 days ago

Christmas and Black Friday fail to deliver for Mr Price

After a sales boom in December 2017 as South Africans celebrated the ousting of Jacob Zuma, last Christmas was flat for Mr Price
Companies
5 days ago

