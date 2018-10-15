Kevin Hedderwick joins Kauai owner ahead of possible listing plans

The unlisted holding company of the Kauai chain of health food outlets, Real Foods, has recruited two former JSE-listed company CEOs as directors ahead of “potential future listing plans”.

Former Famous Brands CEO Kevin Hedderwick has joined as group strategic director and former Brait CEO Antony Ball has also joined its board, Real Foods said in a media release on Monday.

Besides the Kauai chain, Real Foods owns what it describes as SA’s largest honey supplier, Highveld Honey, and Nü Health Food Café and Kohu.

The group has more than 160 stores under its various brands, and has started selling Kauai-branded products via grocery chain Checkers.

“It is a compliment to us and our business model that Kevin, who is so highly respected in the food industry, has chosen to join Real Foods above the many options available to him,” Real Foods CEO Dean Kowarski said.